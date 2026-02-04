Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.14 EPS

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.39 by $1.14, FiscalAI reports. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 69.87% and a net margin of 2.43%.The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA traded up $9.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $443.89. 701,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $345.23 and a 1-year high of $523.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $413.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Malynda K. West sold 4,051 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,721,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,890,325. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 24,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.33, for a total transaction of $9,431,434.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 131,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,963,381.92. This trade represents a 15.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,034 shares of company stock worth $17,349,722. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 423.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy USA

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company’s primary operations center on two retail formats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.