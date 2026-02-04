First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.30 and last traded at C$20.21, with a volume of 108307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.84.
Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.90.
First Capital owns and operates, acquires, and develops open-air grocery-anchored shopping centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.
