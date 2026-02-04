Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

CENT traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $34.98. 66,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CENT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, December 29th. CJS Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at $7,347,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 85,706 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 72,977 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 37.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,942,000 after purchasing an additional 32,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT) is a leading North American specialty retailer, manufacturer and distributor serving the lawn and garden and pet supplies markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Pet and Garden. In the Pet segment, Central Garden & Pet offers a comprehensive range of products including pet food, treats, accessories, training products and habitat solutions for dogs, cats, birds, fish and small animals. The Garden segment encompasses a wide array of lawn, garden and outdoor living products, such as soils, fertilizers, planters, pest control solutions, landscape lighting and watering equipment.

Central Garden & Pet’s product portfolio includes both proprietary and branded offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.