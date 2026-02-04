Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23, Zacks reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $6.41 on Wednesday, reaching $333.30. The company had a trading volume of 52,066,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,077,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $349.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.05 and a 200-day moving average of $268.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Positive Sentiment: Waymo raised $16 billion in a financing round valuing the unit at about $126B — reduces Alphabet’s near?term cash burden for autonomous driving and validates Waymo as a high?value asset. Read More.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.30, for a total value of $10,637,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,211,872 shares in the company, valued at $723,945,705.60. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.52, for a total transaction of $202,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,524.48. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,035,186 shares of company stock worth $94,458,941. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.5% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Alphabet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $390.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.60.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

