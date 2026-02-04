Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 138,658 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 102,274 shares.The stock last traded at $268.43 and had previously closed at $260.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Preformed Line Products Trading Down 6.9%

Preformed Line Products Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.94 and its 200 day moving average is $205.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Preformed Line Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is 11.13%.

Institutional Trading of Preformed Line Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 217,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,810,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 13.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 79,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) is a global manufacturer of engineered solutions for electric, telecommunications and industrial infrastructure networks. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products, including preformed wire and cable fittings, anchors, suspension and tension clamps, splice closures and optical fiber hardware. These durable components support the installation, repair and maintenance of overhead and underground systems, helping utilities and contractors manage reliability and safety in demanding environments.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio, Preformed Line Products operates manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

Featured Articles

