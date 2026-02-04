United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Price Down 10.4% – Should You Sell?

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $8.6430. Approximately 2,191,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 17,867,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UAMY shares. William Blair began coverage on United States Antimony in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Antimony has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

United States Antimony Stock Down 18.1%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -790.50 and a beta of 0.10.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 15.49%.The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that United States Antimony Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Antimony by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in United States Antimony by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation is a specialized mining and chemical company focused primarily on the production and processing of antimony and antimony-based compounds. The company operates its own extraction and milling facilities to recover antimony metal and antimony trioxide, which serve as critical raw materials in industries such as flame retardants for plastics and textiles, catalysts for chemical processes, and additives for glass and ceramics. In addition to antimony, United States Antimony maintains smaller-scale gold and silver operations in Mexico that provide supplementary revenue streams and diversification of its mineral portfolio.

Founded in the mid-20th century, United States Antimony has evolved from a single?mine operator into a multinational enterprise with mining and processing sites in both the United States and Mexico.

