Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Trading 9.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) was up 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $23.9020. Approximately 306,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 949,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and modest top-line growth: Q4 revenue was $1.03B, about $20M above consensus and +3.4% year?over?year, showing demand resilience. Strong revenue and an 8.2% net margin help explain investor buying interest. View Press Release

Revenue beat and modest top-line growth: Q4 revenue was $1.03B, about $20M above consensus and +3.4% year?over?year, showing demand resilience. Strong revenue and an 8.2% net margin help explain investor buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: EPS roughly flat year/year but a very small miss: Q4 EPS was $0.59 vs. consensus $0.60 (a $0.01 miss) — small in magnitude and partially offset by the revenue beat. Market writeups note the EPS miss but also the solid margins. Article Title

EPS roughly flat year/year but a very small miss: Q4 EPS was $0.59 vs. consensus $0.60 (a $0.01 miss) — small in magnitude and partially offset by the revenue beat. Market writeups note the EPS miss but also the solid margins. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings package published (transcript & slide deck) — useful for investors reviewing management commentary on categories, cost actions and capital allocation. Earnings Call Transcript Presentation

Full earnings package published (transcript & slide deck) — useful for investors reviewing management commentary on categories, cost actions and capital allocation. Negative Sentiment: Cautious guidance: Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.230–$0.250 and revenue $793.5M–$826.2M are below Street expectations (consensus Q1 EPS ~$0.27; revenue ~$836M). This conservative near?term outlook is a clear headwind.

Cautious guidance: Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.230–$0.250 and revenue $793.5M–$826.2M are below Street expectations (consensus Q1 EPS ~$0.27; revenue ~$836M). This conservative near?term outlook is a clear headwind. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 guide also below consensus: management set FY EPS at $1.570–$1.630 versus the ~$1.75 consensus, and revenue guidance came in at $3.6B–$3.8B (slightly below the Street). Lower full?year guidance can pressure valuation multiples.

FY2026 guide also below consensus: management set FY EPS at $1.570–$1.630 versus the ~$1.75 consensus, and revenue guidance came in at $3.6B–$3.8B (slightly below the Street). Lower full?year guidance can pressure valuation multiples. Neutral Sentiment: Market narrative/valuation commentary: recent coverage highlights shifting narrative and valuation signals — this can amplify moves as investors reprice the name around the updated outlook. Article Title

Several research firms have weighed in on REYN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.01%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,156,000 after buying an additional 3,071,015 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,210.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,464,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,881 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 858.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,204,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,116 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3,783.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 749,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 730,670 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc (NASDAQ: REYN) is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

