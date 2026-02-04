Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Lowered to $1,800.00 at UBS Group

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.47% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,600.00 to $1,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,584.44.
View Our Latest Research Report on Transdigm Group
Transdigm Group Price Performance
Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.91%. Transdigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.83 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Transdigm Group will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 90,953 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,335.72, for a total transaction of $121,487,741.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,014,625.08. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 36,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.79, for a total transaction of $52,647,295.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,422,219.07. This represents a 65.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 242,485 shares of company stock worth $331,932,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 92.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Transdigm Group News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Transdigm Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat estimates — revenue ~14% y/y to $2.285B, adjusted EPS beat and EBITDA margin stayed strong; management raised FY2026 guidance. TransDigm Group Reports Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Guidance was updated to EPS 37.42–39.34 and revenue $9.8B–$10.0B — an upward revision overall but the EPS midpoint is effectively in line with sell?side consensus, which can produce mixed market reactions. Earnings Release & Call Materials
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst actions are mixed — Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating with a $1,400 target (limited upside from current levels), while other shops have varied targets; these takes provide little one?way catalyst. Finviz (Baird note)
- Negative Sentiment: Management commentary and outlook concerns — some coverage cites FY2026 profit pressure from higher interest expense and tariff issues, which could weigh on forward estimates. MSN: Profit below estimates on higher interest, tariff woes
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling — Director Kevin M. Stein disclosed large sales (36,925 and 11,075 shares) and the COO sold shares as well; heavy director disposals can be interpreted as a negative signal by the market. Kevin M. Stein SEC Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: several outlets note shares slid despite the earnings beat — indicating investors focused on guidance nuance, macro headwinds and insider sales rather than the upside in the quarter. Investing.com: Shares dip despite earnings beat
About Transdigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.
TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Transdigm Group
- Why This NYSE Biotech Matters in 2026
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This Company Surges Ahead as AI Marketing Fuels Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.