Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Lowered to $1,800.00 at UBS Group

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,600.00 to $1,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,584.44.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $38.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,263.39. 388,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,570. Transdigm Group has a twelve month low of $1,183.60 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,359.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,359.48.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.91%. Transdigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.83 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Transdigm Group will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 90,953 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,335.72, for a total transaction of $121,487,741.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,014,625.08. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 36,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.79, for a total transaction of $52,647,295.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,422,219.07. This represents a 65.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 242,485 shares of company stock worth $331,932,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 92.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

