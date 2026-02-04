MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.48, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 0.40%.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 11.1%

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $3.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.95. 5,205,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,658,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.69 and a beta of 1.44. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01.

MGM Resorts International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MGM Resorts International this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $38.00 price objective on MGM Resorts International and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 1,098,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,884,552.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 65,822,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,351,305. The trade was a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 152.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 101.1% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 474,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a leading global hospitality and entertainment company that develops, owns and operates destination resorts, hotels and casinos. Its properties feature integrated gaming floors alongside luxury accommodations, fine dining and retail outlets, live entertainment venues and convention facilities. The company also offers loyalty programs, sports betting and digital gaming experiences to enhance guest engagement and drive repeat visitation.

The company traces its heritage to the opening of the original MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in 1973.

