MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.48, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 0.40%.
MGM Resorts International Trading Up 11.1%
Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $3.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.95. 5,205,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,658,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.69 and a beta of 1.44. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01.
- Positive Sentiment: BetMGM reported stronger-than-expected FY2025 performance with an EBITDA inflection, signaling improving profitability at the JV that flows to MGM as a 50% owner; this supports near-term cash generation and investor sentiment. BETMGM FY 2025 BUSINESS UPDATE
- Positive Sentiment: Entain said BetMGM returned $270 million in cash to parent companies in the quarter, confirming that the JV is beginning to return capital — a direct cash benefit to MGM that can improve cash flow and investor confidence. Entain tops FTSE leaderboard as BetMGM starts paying dividends
- Positive Sentiment: Truist upgraded MGM from “hold” to “strong-buy,” a near-term catalyst that can attract buyer interest and support the stock price. Zacks.com – Truist upgrade
- Neutral Sentiment: MGM is scheduled to release earnings this week, which will provide fresh visibility on domestic resort trends, Las Vegas visitation, and BetMGM-related equity income; investors will be watching guidance and margins. MGM Resorts International (MGM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday
- Neutral Sentiment: Compilations of analyst estimates and ratings are circulating — useful for gauging street expectations but not a direct catalyst unless revisions follow earnings. MGM Resorts stock: Analyst estimates & ratings
- Negative Sentiment: A Zacks piece warns MGM may lack the setup for an earnings beat, which could temper expectations and pressure the stock if results or guidance disappoint. MGM Resorts (MGM) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Negative Sentiment: A local media story highlights social-media pressure on MGM over a venue/talent decision tied to external controversies; reputational issues can be a small, incremental headwind if they escalate. Vegas Influencers Push MGM To Make Copperfield Disappear After Epstein File Dump
In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 1,098,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,884,552.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 65,822,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,351,305. The trade was a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 152.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 101.1% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 474,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MGM Resorts International is a leading global hospitality and entertainment company that develops, owns and operates destination resorts, hotels and casinos. Its properties feature integrated gaming floors alongside luxury accommodations, fine dining and retail outlets, live entertainment venues and convention facilities. The company also offers loyalty programs, sports betting and digital gaming experiences to enhance guest engagement and drive repeat visitation.
The company traces its heritage to the opening of the original MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in 1973.
