fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Short Interest Update

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 52,124,347 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 60,569,742 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,482,115 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,482,115 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

fuboTV Trading Down 9.9%

Shares of NYSE:FUBO traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. 12,567,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,218,872. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.04.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.61%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. fuboTV’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 170,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $434,211.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 561,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,641.40. This represents a 23.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Janedis sold 130,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $407,091.36. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 610,095 shares of company stock worth $1,818,811 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about fuboTV

Here are the key news stories impacting fuboTV this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Get Our Latest Report on FUBO

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV Inc is a sports-focused live TV streaming platform that provides subscribers with access to a broad range of televised sports, news and entertainment programming. The service offers tiered channel packages featuring major networks such as ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC and regional sports networks, along with bundled options for premium channels and international programming. A core element of fuboTV’s proposition is its cloud DVR functionality, which enables users to record live events and store them for later viewing.

In addition to its live television offerings, fuboTV has developed an in-house ad-supported streaming network—fubo Sports Network—that delivers original sports news, analysis and highlights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.