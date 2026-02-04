Rothschild & Co Redburn Issues Positive Forecast for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Stock Price

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $678.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $677.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $681.86.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $8.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $711.75. 269,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,362. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $609.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $524.56. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $719.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.06, for a total transaction of $5,750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,142,227.60. The trade was a 18.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $568.86 per share, for a total transaction of $170,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,730.42. The trade was a 3.92% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 65,539 shares of company stock worth $40,339,032 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

