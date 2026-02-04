ATS (NYSE:ATS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. ATS had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.ATS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from ATS’s conference call:

Get ATS alerts:

New CEO Doug Wright is prioritizing ABM/lean execution, margin expansion and disciplined capital allocation, signaling a leadership change focused on operational improvement.

is prioritizing ABM/lean execution, margin expansion and disciplined capital allocation, signaling a leadership change focused on operational improvement. Q3 results showed strong demand with order bookings of $821M, revenue of $761M (up 16.7% YoY) , adjusted operating earnings of ~$80M, and a backlog of approximately $2.1B.

, adjusted operating earnings of ~$80M, and a backlog of approximately $2.1B. End-market momentum is broadening — life sciences (Q3 revenues $391M, backlog $1.1B) remains a key growth driver while energy backlog hit a record (CAD 296M) and consumer/warehouse automation also posted record backlog levels.

(Q3 revenues $391M, backlog $1.1B) remains a key growth driver while backlog hit a record (CAD 296M) and consumer/warehouse automation also posted record backlog levels. Gross margin fell to 29.6% (down 111 bps) due to program mix, the company increased restructuring charges to ~CAD 20M, and net debt/adj. EBITDA sits at ~3x, indicating near-term margin and cost-pressure risks.

due to program mix, the company increased restructuring charges to ~CAD 20M, and net debt/adj. EBITDA sits at ~3x, indicating near-term margin and cost-pressure risks. Management is embedding the services business into operating units to grow recurring, aftermarket revenue and says it will remain disciplined on M&A, targeting acquisitions that improve margins, aftermarket mix or core capabilities.

ATS Price Performance

ATS traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.71. 33,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,814. ATS has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2,972.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATS in a research report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ATS from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ATS in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of ATS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ATS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ATS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATS

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in ATS in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ATS during the third quarter worth approximately $523,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in ATS in the third quarter worth $4,769,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ATS by 45.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,251,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,794,000 after purchasing an additional 389,862 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation (NYSE: ATS) is a Canada-based global provider of automation and energy solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, the company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of custom automation and test systems, as well as fluid handling and control products. Since its founding in 1978, ATS has focused on delivering integrated hardware and software solutions that help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) improve efficiency, quality and throughput across a range of industries.

Through its Automation segment, ATS develops bespoke assembly and testing platforms for sectors such as life sciences, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.