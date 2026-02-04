Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.600- EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Super Micro Computer’s conference call:

Super Micro reported a record Q2 revenue of $12.68 billion (up 123% YoY), driven by AI GPU platforms (>90% of sales), and guided at least $12.3B for Q3 and $40B+ for FY26.

(up 123% YoY), driven by AI GPU platforms (>90% of sales), and guided at least for Q3 and for FY26. Gross margin compressed to 6.4% (non?GAAP) from 9.5% due to customer/product mix (large model builders with pricing leverage), higher freight/expedite costs, component shortages and tariffs; management expects only modest QoQ improvement in the near term.

(non?GAAP) from 9.5% due to customer/product mix (large model builders with pricing leverage), higher freight/expedite costs, component shortages and tariffs; management expects only modest QoQ improvement in the near term. Management is prioritizing its DCBBS (data center building block solution) portfolio, which contributed ~4% of profit in H1 and is planned to at least double by end of calendar 2026, with management claiming DCBBS gross margins >20% as a key long?term margin driver.

(data center building block solution) portfolio, which contributed ~4% of profit in H1 and is planned to at least double by end of calendar 2026, with management claiming DCBBS gross margins >20% as a key long?term margin driver. Revenue and geographic concentration and balance?sheet dynamics are risks—one large data center customer accounted for ~63% of Q2 revenue, the US was ~86% of sales, inventory rose to $10.6B, and net debt was ~$787M despite new credit facilities.

SMCI stock opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $66.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $577,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $555,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $541,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat: SMCI delivered much stronger-than-expected results — revenue roughly $12.7B and EPS $0.69, comfortably topping Street estimates and driving a post-earnings rally. Q2 Results Press Release

Q2 beat: SMCI delivered much stronger-than-expected results — revenue roughly $12.7B and EPS $0.69, comfortably topping Street estimates and driving a post-earnings rally. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance: Management bumped near?term and annual revenue targets (Q3 revenue guidance well above consensus and FY revenue guidance ~ $40B vs. Street ~ $36.4B), signaling sustained demand for AI?optimized servers. Reuters: Raises Annual Revenue Forecast

Raised guidance: Management bumped near?term and annual revenue targets (Q3 revenue guidance well above consensus and FY revenue guidance ~ $40B vs. Street ~ $36.4B), signaling sustained demand for AI?optimized servers. Positive Sentiment: AI/data?center momentum: Analysts and coverage (Seeking Alpha, Zacks) highlight traction in AI?GPU platforms and the Data Center Building Block Solutions segment as the driver of premium profitability and large-scale revenue upside. Seeking Alpha: Blowout Earnings

AI/data?center momentum: Analysts and coverage (Seeking Alpha, Zacks) highlight traction in AI?GPU platforms and the Data Center Building Block Solutions segment as the driver of premium profitability and large-scale revenue upside. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Rosenblatt and other outfits reiterated/maintained buy ratings and bullish price targets (Rosenblatt $55 PT cited), which can support momentum if execution continues. Analyst Reiteration

Analyst support: Rosenblatt and other outfits reiterated/maintained buy ratings and bullish price targets (Rosenblatt $55 PT cited), which can support momentum if execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Detailed disclosures available: The earnings call transcript, press release and slide deck provide more detail on mix, gross margins and channel dynamics — useful for modeling margin recovery and cash flow timing. Earnings Call Transcript

Detailed disclosures available: The earnings call transcript, press release and slide deck provide more detail on mix, gross margins and channel dynamics — useful for modeling margin recovery and cash flow timing. Negative Sentiment: Lingering operational/credibility concerns: Coverage (Barron’s and some previews) warns there remain risks—inventory, margin compression and cash?flow/credibility issues highlighted in pre?earnings scrutiny—which could amplify volatility if guidance or margins slip. Barron’s: This Remains a Worry

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $38.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.19.

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

