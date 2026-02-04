Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.41), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $459.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.21 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 310.15% and a net margin of 3.65%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

Reported strong fiscal Q2 results with revenues of $459.9 million (up 13% YoY) and adjusted operating income of $190.4 million (up 16%), driven largely by the holiday season.

(up 13% YoY) and (up 16%), driven largely by the holiday season. The Christmas Spectacular had its best season in 25 years—215 paid performances, >1.2 million tickets sold, ~ $195 million in total revenue, mid-single-digit per-show revenue growth, and management sees room to add shows and raise yields.

had its best season in 25 years—215 paid performances, >1.2 million tickets sold, ~ in total revenue, mid-single-digit per-show revenue growth, and management sees room to add shows and raise yields. Concert bookings are pacing strongly—The Garden has exceeded its concert bookings goal and the company announced a 30-night Harry Styles residency (rental) plus other multi-night runs, which should materially support fiscal 2027 concert growth.

plus other multi-night runs, which should materially support fiscal 2027 concert growth. Marketing partnerships and premium hospitality are improving after bringing sponsorship sales in-house, highlighted by multiyear renewals (Anheuser-Busch), the Infosys naming-rights agreement for the theater, and continued suite sales momentum.

naming-rights agreement for the theater, and continued suite sales momentum. SG&A was elevated due to nonrecurring items and higher labor—including a $4M executive transition charge, a $2M prior-period true-up, and an expected ~$8M severance from a voluntary exit program—though management expects SG&A to start normalizing by the June quarter.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $63.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 0.39.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Guggenheim set a $74.00 price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 32.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) is a premier live entertainment company focused on producing and hosting a wide range of events across North America. Established as a separate publicly traded entity in April 2020 through a spin-off from Madison Square Garden Company, MSGE owns and operates iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York City, Radio City Music Hall, The Chicago Theatre and Sphere in Las Vegas. These facilities serve as flagship stages for concerts, sports events, family shows and cultural performances.

The company’s core business activities center on venue management, event promotion and production services.

