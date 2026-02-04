Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.41), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $459.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.21 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 310.15% and a net margin of 3.65%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s conference call:
- Reported strong fiscal Q2 results with revenues of $459.9 million (up 13% YoY) and adjusted operating income of $190.4 million (up 16%), driven largely by the holiday season.
- The Christmas Spectacular had its best season in 25 years—215 paid performances, >1.2 million tickets sold, ~$195 million in total revenue, mid-single-digit per-show revenue growth, and management sees room to add shows and raise yields.
- Concert bookings are pacing strongly—The Garden has exceeded its concert bookings goal and the company announced a 30-night Harry Styles residency (rental) plus other multi-night runs, which should materially support fiscal 2027 concert growth.
- Marketing partnerships and premium hospitality are improving after bringing sponsorship sales in-house, highlighted by multiyear renewals (Anheuser-Busch), the Infosys naming-rights agreement for the theater, and continued suite sales momentum.
- SG&A was elevated due to nonrecurring items and higher labor—including a $4M executive transition charge, a $2M prior-period true-up, and an expected ~$8M severance from a voluntary exit program—though management expects SG&A to start normalizing by the June quarter.
Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $63.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 0.39.
- Positive Sentiment: Company signaled a robust growth path for fiscal 2026 driven by record holiday attendance and strong concert bookings—this supports revenue durability and ticketing/leisure demand. Madison Square Garden Entertainment signals robust growth path in fiscal 2026 backed by record holiday attendance and strong concert bookings
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue topped consensus ($459.94M vs. ~$448.2M), and outlets report the company beat revenue expectations—this supports near?term top?line momentum and was cited when shares rose in early trading. Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats revenue expectations, shares rise
- Positive Sentiment: Infosys extended and expanded a multi?year digital partnership with the MSG family, including naming rights for the Theater—helps with fan engagement and digital monetization opportunities. Infosys and Madison Square Garden Family of Companies Renew & Expand Multi-Year Digital Innovation Partnership
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and outlets are digging into key metrics from the quarter (attendance, per?cap spend, ticketing mix) to assess sustainability of revenue growth—these deeper metrics will drive whether investors view the revenue beat as durable. Here’s What Key Metrics Tell Us About MSG Entertainment (MSGE) Q2 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Company released slides and a conference?call recording alongside results—useful for investors wanting management’s commentary on bookings, margins and capex but not an immediate price driver. Listen to Conference Call
- Negative Sentiment: EPS missed estimates ($1.94 vs. $2.35 consensus), which raises near?term profit concerns and was highlighted by multiple outlets—this is the primary reason some sellers pared positions. Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: J.P. Morgan kept a Hold rating and $63 price target, citing solid fundamentals but limited upside and near?term profit headwinds—this caps analyst-driven upside and signals cautious positioning. MSGE: Solid Fundamentals but Limited Upside and Near-Term Profit Headwinds Support Hold Rating
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) is a premier live entertainment company focused on producing and hosting a wide range of events across North America. Established as a separate publicly traded entity in April 2020 through a spin-off from Madison Square Garden Company, MSGE owns and operates iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York City, Radio City Music Hall, The Chicago Theatre and Sphere in Las Vegas. These facilities serve as flagship stages for concerts, sports events, family shows and cultural performances.
The company’s core business activities center on venue management, event promotion and production services.
