PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.550-8.710 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.7 billion-$99.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.1 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Barclays set a $148.00 price target on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.94.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $162.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.81. PepsiCo has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $163.44. The firm has a market cap of $222.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.40.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.17%.

PepsiCo announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on both EPS and revenue — PepsiCo reported $2.26 EPS vs. $2.24 expected and $29.34B revenue, driven by strength in international sodas and low?sugar beverages, which supports near?term top?line momentum. PepsiCo earnings beat (CNBC)

Q4 beat on both EPS and revenue — PepsiCo reported $2.26 EPS vs. $2.24 expected and $29.34B revenue, driven by strength in international sodas and low?sugar beverages, which supports near?term top?line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a $10B share repurchase and raised the dividend ~4% (to $5.92), a shareholder?friendly move that can support the share price and EPS over time through buybacks. PepsiCo $10B buyback (RTT News)

Board authorized a $10B share repurchase and raised the dividend ~4% (to $5.92), a shareholder?friendly move that can support the share price and EPS over time through buybacks. Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo reiterated FY?2026 guidance — EPS range of $8.55–$8.71 and revenue guidance roughly in line with expectations, which keeps visibility intact but didn’t materially surprise investors. Q4 results & guidance (MarketBeat)

PepsiCo reiterated FY?2026 guidance — EPS range of $8.55–$8.71 and revenue guidance roughly in line with expectations, which keeps visibility intact but didn’t materially surprise investors. Negative Sentiment: PepsiCo announced cuts of up to ~15% to suggested retail prices on marquee snacks (Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos) to address affordability — a tactical move that may boost volume but risks compressing margins and signals consumer demand pressure. Price cuts on snacks (Business Insider)

PepsiCo announced cuts of up to ~15% to suggested retail prices on marquee snacks (Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos) to address affordability — a tactical move that may boost volume but risks compressing margins and signals consumer demand pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution: TD Cowen maintained a Hold with a $162 target, highlighting valuation and execution risks — an indicator that some sell?side views remain skeptical despite the beat. TD Cowen Hold report (TipRanks)

Analyst caution: TD Cowen maintained a Hold with a $162 target, highlighting valuation and execution risks — an indicator that some sell?side views remain skeptical despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares dipped in pre?market trading despite the beat — signaling investors are focused on margin risks from the snack price cuts and mixed sentiment from analysts. Market reaction (TipRanks)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in PepsiCo by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% during the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

