StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Santander cut shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on StoneCo from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

STNE opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.02, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.81. StoneCo has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $19.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 7.28%.The business had revenue of $669.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.81 million. Analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $902,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd., commonly known as Stone, is a Brazilian financial technology company that provides integrated digital payment solutions and related financial services to merchants. Through its cloud-based platform, Stone enables businesses of all sizes to accept a variety of payment methods, including point-of-sale (POS) terminals, mobile card readers and e-commerce gateways. In addition to payment acceptance, the company offers value-added services such as working capital loans, digital banking products and automated billing tools designed to help merchants manage cash flow and streamline operations.

Since its founding in 2012 by André Street and Eduardo Pontes, Stone has focused on serving over half a million merchants across Brazil’s retail, restaurant and services sectors.

