Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Stock Price Up 39.1% – Time to Buy?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 39.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 1,097,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,379,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Noble Mineral Exploration Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$22.01 million, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07.

About Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

