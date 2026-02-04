Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $179.15 and last traded at $180.39, with a volume of 938296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MORN. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price target on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.98 and its 200-day moving average is $230.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

In other Morningstar news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.48, for a total transaction of $131,088.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,207.60. This trade represents a 13.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $274,072.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 8,600,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,005,692.80. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 42,932 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,191 in the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 23.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Morningstar by 3.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 278.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc is a leading provider of independent investment research, data, and analytics, serving both individual investors and financial professionals. The company offers comprehensive coverage of financial products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stocks, bonds and market indexes. Morningstar’s proprietary rating systems and research methodologies help clients assess the risk and return profiles of investment opportunities and make informed decisions.

Its core products include Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment analysis platform; Morningstar Office Cloud, a portfolio management solution for advisors; and Morningstar Data, which delivers extensive datasets through APIs and data feeds.

