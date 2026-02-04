Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $126.74 and last traded at $133.26, with a volume of 26033266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Strategy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Strategy from $484.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Strategy from $485.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Strategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.44.

Strategy Stock Down 4.6%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 3.54.

In other news, Director Jane A. Dietze bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.28 per share, with a total value of $104,808.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,728. This trade represents a 73.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen purchased 5,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.88 per share, with a total value of $779,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $779,400. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,112 shares of company stock worth $984,888 and have sold 13,177 shares worth $2,843,166. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Strategy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Strategy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 2.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 3.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

