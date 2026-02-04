United Community Bank Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

United Community Bank decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,097 shares during the period. United Community Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 93,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 130,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 31,324 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 71,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 44,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.63 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $107.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.33.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

