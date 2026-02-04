Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $22.2050, with a volume of 6469795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KD shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Kyndryl from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Kyndryl Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Kyndryl had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 6,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $177,248.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 59,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,606.52. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 47,968 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Kyndryl by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a global managed infrastructure services provider formed in November 2021 through the spin-off of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes critical information technology systems for enterprises worldwide. Kyndryl’s core offerings include cloud migration and management, network and edge computing solutions, digital workplace services and IT resiliency and security capabilities.

With a workforce of approximately 90,000 professionals and operations in more than 60 countries, Kyndryl serves clients across a broad range of industries, including financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing and retail.

