Short Interest in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Declines By 15.5%

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 195,511 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 231,312 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,381 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company's shares are short sold.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DFAR opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $24.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CPA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization. DFAR was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

