Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 3,986 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 107.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 667.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. HSBC upped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.29.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $162.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.81. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $163.44. The company has a market cap of $222.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.17%.

Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.