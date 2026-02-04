Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Iamgold to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Iamgold from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Iamgold by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Iamgold during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Iamgold by 18.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,987 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Iamgold stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. Iamgold has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Iamgold had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $714.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iamgold will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toronto, is a mid-tier gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold mining assets. The company’s primary focus is on the discovery and extraction of gold, with a portfolio that spans both operating mines and advanced development projects. IAMGOLD combines in-house technical expertise with strategic partnerships to advance projects from exploration through to production.

The company’s principal producing assets include the Essakane gold mine in Burkina Faso, which began commercial production in 2010, and the Westwood underground gold mine in Quebec’s Abitibi region.

