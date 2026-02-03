Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.38, FiscalAI reports. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 158.40% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion.
Lumen Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.47. 19,820,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,543,816. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $11.95.
Lumen Technologies News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Lumen Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Closed AT&T sale and stronger balance sheet — Lumen reported solid Q4/full?year results and completed the $5.75 billion sale of its Mass Markets fiber business to AT&T, which reduced total debt by over $4.8B, cut net leverage roughly one full turn to below 4x, lowered annual interest expense by ~45%, and freed up over $1B of capex to invest in network modernization and enterprise growth. Lumen Technologies Reports Solid Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results; Completes AT&T Transaction, Strengthening Balance Sheet and Advancing Enterprise Focus
- Positive Sentiment: Upbeat free cash flow outlook — Management guided annual free cash flow above Wall Street estimates and cited rising adoption of its digital products, supporting the company’s ability to de?lever and fund network investments. Lumen forecasts upbeat free cash flow, sees rising adoption of its digital products
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying — Recent filings show CapWealth purchased roughly 704,970 shares, signaling some institutional conviction after the corporate actions. CapWealth Loads Up on Lumen Technologies (LUMN) By Purchasing 704,970 Shares
- Neutral Sentiment: Product/partnership news with limited immediate impact — A partnership with SeenThis/Lumen Research on attention measurement was announced; useful for ad/measurement revenue diversification but unlikely to move the stock materially near term. SeenThis and Lumen Research Launch Attention Measurement Model Powered by SeenThis Adaptive Streaming
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings cadence and analyst focus — Multiple previews and analyst notes highlighted expectations and areas to watch in the Q4/FY2025 release; these shape near?term sentiment but are informational rather than definitive catalysts. Lumen Technologies Q4 earnings on deck: What to expect
- Negative Sentiment: Profit?taking after a large run — Lumen is up roughly 80% over the past year, which increases the likelihood of short?term selling as investors lock gains; that appears to be a key driver of the pullback. Up 80% Over the Past Year, Can Lumen Technologies Keep the Momentum Going
- Negative Sentiment: Volatility and remaining leverage/valuation concerns — Despite debt reduction, Lumen still has material leverage and a negative trailing P/E; combined with a beta above 1 and high trading volume today, that spurs risk?off moves from some holders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on LUMN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Lumen Technologies from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.72.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Lumen Technologies
About Lumen Technologies
Lumen Technologies is a multinational technology company specializing in integrated network, edge cloud, security and collaboration services for enterprise and public sector clients. The company’s core offerings include high-capacity fiber and IP-based connectivity, managed edge computing solutions designed to accelerate applications and data processing closer to end users, and cybersecurity services ranging from DDoS protection to unified threat management. Through its unified portfolio, Lumen enables organizations to support digital transformation initiatives, modernize infrastructure and enhance operational resilience.
Leveraging one of the largest fiber footprints in North America, as well as infrastructure in Latin America and parts of Europe, Lumen connects customers across more than 60 countries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lumen Technologies
- The day the gold market broke
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Gold’s getting scarce.
Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.