Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.38, FiscalAI reports. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 158.40% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.47. 19,820,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,543,816. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 602,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 26.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 272,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 57,522 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,985,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after buying an additional 300,328 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 15.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 16,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,928,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,869,000 after acquiring an additional 652,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUMN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Lumen Technologies from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.72.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies is a multinational technology company specializing in integrated network, edge cloud, security and collaboration services for enterprise and public sector clients. The company’s core offerings include high-capacity fiber and IP-based connectivity, managed edge computing solutions designed to accelerate applications and data processing closer to end users, and cybersecurity services ranging from DDoS protection to unified threat management. Through its unified portfolio, Lumen enables organizations to support digital transformation initiatives, modernize infrastructure and enhance operational resilience.

Leveraging one of the largest fiber footprints in North America, as well as infrastructure in Latin America and parts of Europe, Lumen connects customers across more than 60 countries.

