The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.06, Zacks reports. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 9.71%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THG traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,675. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $147.76 and a one year high of $188.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.34.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

Institutional Trading of The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, EVP Denise Lowsley sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total value of $293,799.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,141.17. This trade represents a 31.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 30.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on THG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc (NYSE: THG) is a property and casualty insurance company that provides a range of commercial and personal insurance products. Through its subsidiary companies, Hanover offers coverage for businesses of all sizes, including workers’ compensation, general liability, commercial auto, and professional liability. On the personal lines side, the company underwrites homeowners, personal auto, flood, and umbrella policies designed to meet the needs of individuals and families.

In addition to its core commercial and personal insurance offerings, Hanover maintains a specialty arm that focuses on niche markets through tailored product solutions.

Featured Articles

