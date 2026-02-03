JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Up 2.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird now has a $280.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded as high as $316.25 and last traded at $314.9570. 11,038,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 12,015,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $308.14.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial set a $334.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.82.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,834 shares of company stock worth $4,951,910. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

J.P. Morgan research remains aggressively bullish on gold, publishing multi?thousand dollar targets that are driving renewed trading and retail demand for bullion — a trend that can lift JPM's trading, prime brokerage and markets revenue.

JPMorgan is developing a new local?currency frontier market debt index — a product move that can attract ETF/asset?manager licensing fees and broaden fee revenue sources over time.

JPMorgan flags potential new ETF distribution-fee dynamics after shifts in zero?commission broker economics — a signal the bank is watching market structure changes that could eventually create new revenue levers or competitive pressures for ETF sponsors and brokers.

JPMorgan Private Bank's family?office report highlights AI as the dominant investment theme and very low crypto allocations — reinforcing JPM's role in wealth advisory and potentially increasing mandate wins in growth/AI strategies (but not materially boosting near?term trading from crypto).

Analyst action: Robert W. Baird moved JPM from Underperform to Neutral with a $280 price target — the stated target implies downside versus current levels and can weigh on sentiment despite the rating change.

Legacy/legal and reputational headlines persist: claims around silver market activity and scrutiny of past trading have resurfaced, reminding investors of litigation and compliance risk that could lead to fines or reputational costs.

Employee benefits news (firms matching contributions to politically framed accounts) has generated some reputational headlines that can be distracting for management and investors focused on governance.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $857.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $314.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm had revenue of $46.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.99%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

