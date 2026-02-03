CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO) Short Interest Up 27.9% in January

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 193,618 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the December 31st total of 151,357 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,528 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 53,528 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire bought 10,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,427.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,750. The trade was a 638.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Alam bought 10,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,427.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,484,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,555,299.88. This represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $737,723. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVO. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CervoMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CervoMed by 35.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in CervoMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRVO. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CervoMed in a report on Thursday, December 18th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CervoMed in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded CervoMed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

CervoMed stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.89. 101,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,704. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. CervoMed has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.16). CervoMed had a negative net margin of 415.27% and a negative return on equity of 76.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Equities analysts expect that CervoMed will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery. The company also develops EIP200 for central nervous system which is in preclinical trials. CervoMed Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

