Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,431,217 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 19,175,701 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,961,269 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Webull Stock Performance

Shares of BULL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.65. 11,188,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,729,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. Webull has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $79.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BULL. Zacks Research raised Webull from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Webull in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Webull from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Webull in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webull during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Webull during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webull in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webull in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,810,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webull during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Webull

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

