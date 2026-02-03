Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.28, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $198.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.36 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 0.1%

HLNE opened at $141.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $111.98 and a one year high of $179.19. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.78.

In other Hamilton Lane news, CEO Juan Delgado-Moreira purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.35 per share, with a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,314,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,338,166.45. This trade represents a 0.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth about $1,649,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 76,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 price target on Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

