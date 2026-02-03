Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Downgraded by UBS Group to Hold

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

CNR has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$153.00 to C$146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cibc Captl Mkts raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$151.60.

CNR stock opened at C$130.79 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$126.11 and a one year high of C$152.12. The stock has a market cap of C$80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$135.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.46 billion during the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: CN Rail raised its quarterly dividend by 3% and launched a new share buyback program, signalling cash-flow strength and returning capital to shareholders; this is a constructive corporate action that supports long-term shareholder value.

Neutral Sentiment: Coverage roundup published Feb. 2 aggregates analyst notes and investor commentary — useful for context but not a single market-moving event on its own.

Coverage roundup published Feb. 2 aggregates analyst notes and investor commentary — useful for context but not a single market-moving event on its own. Negative Sentiment: Multiple brokers lowered CNR price targets on Feb. 2 — ATB (C$153 ? C$146, sector perform), RBC (C$153 ? C$151, outperform), Scotiabank (C$163 ? C$155, outperform), Desjardins (C$160 ? C$156, buy), National Bank (C$150 ? C$147, sector perform), TD Securities (C$166 ? C$164, buy) and JPMorgan (C$149 ? C$147). While many firms kept buy/outperform calls, the across-the-board target downgrades trim near-term upside expectations and have likely driven intraday selling pressure. Analyst rating changes (BayStreet.CA) National Bank item (TickerReport)

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

