AG.L’s (AG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

AG.L (LON:AG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports.
AG.L Stock Performance
AG.L Company Profile
First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine. Production from these mines are projected to be between 12.5 to 13.9 million silver ounces or 20.6 to 22.9 million silver equivalent ounces in 2021.
