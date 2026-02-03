Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Shares Sold by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,135 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions accounts for approximately 2.0% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $17,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 120,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14.8% in the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on J shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.60.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $136.79 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.23 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.900-7.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.89%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Peter J. Robertson acquired 1,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.76 per share, with a total value of $134,760.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,760. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.78 per share, with a total value of $99,785.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,496.40. This trade represents a 7.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,513 shares of company stock valued at $335,878. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.