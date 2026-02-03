Abound Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL

Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,000. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF makes up about 3.4% of Abound Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. increased its position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF stock opened at $75.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $75.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.50.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.2285 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

