Summit Partners L P Purchases Shares of 1,100,870 Solo Brands, Inc. $DTC

Summit Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,100,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,522,000. Solo Brands makes up about 2.3% of Summit Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Summit Partners L P owned approximately 0.48% of Solo Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 4.81. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

About Solo Brands

(Free Report)

Solo Brands, Inc (NYSE: DTC) is an omni-channel outdoor lifestyle company that designs, markets and distributes a portfolio of consumer-focused brands. The company’s core business centers on developing innovative products for outdoor cooking, recreation and hunting enthusiasts. Through a direct-to-consumer e-commerce model and relationships with specialty and mass-market retailers, Solo Brands brings its products to customers in the United States, Canada and select international markets.

The Solo Stove brand offers stainless-steel, smokeless fire pits, portable camp stoves and related accessories designed for backyard and backcountry use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.