Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 9,481 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $40,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Fire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the third quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total transaction of $5,082,698.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,571,169.62. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total value of $1,385,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 76,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,145,319.08. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,116 shares of company stock valued at $26,846,222. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.21.
CrowdStrike Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.
The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.
