New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,181 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of CyberArk Software worth $14,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Citigroup cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $465.00 to $524.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $474.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler set a $474.00 target price on CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.63.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $427.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $452.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of -92.68, a P/E/G ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.91. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $288.63 and a 1 year high of $526.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $342.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.52 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 17.42%.The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

