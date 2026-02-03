Avery Dennison (AVY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Avery Dennison to post earnings of $2.41 per share and revenue of $2.2923 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $186.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.05. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $190.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AVY. Argus set a $200.00 target price on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $213.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

