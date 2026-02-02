Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Short Interest Update

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,086,670 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 865,072 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 388,752 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 388,752 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ WLDN opened at $126.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 0.97. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.94.
Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.40. Willdan Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.00 million. Analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Willdan Group by 1,915.4% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Willdan Group, Inc provides energy efficiency, infrastructure engineering, and technical consulting services to a diverse range of public and private sector clients. The company works with utilities, municipalities, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises to design, implement, and manage programs that promote sustainable energy use, grid modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Willdan’s offerings span program design and implementation, energy audits, measurement and verification, and project management for both new construction and retrofit initiatives.
Core services include energy advisory and engineering solutions, including feasibility studies, facility commissioning and retro-commissioning, $0 down financing for energy projects, and demand response program development.
