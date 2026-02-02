Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Short Interest Update

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,086,670 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 865,072 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 388,752 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 388,752 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Willdan Group Price Performance

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $126.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 0.97. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.94.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.40. Willdan Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.00 million. Analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Willdan Group from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Compass Point set a $125.00 price target on Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Willdan Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Willdan Group by 1,915.4% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc provides energy efficiency, infrastructure engineering, and technical consulting services to a diverse range of public and private sector clients. The company works with utilities, municipalities, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises to design, implement, and manage programs that promote sustainable energy use, grid modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Willdan’s offerings span program design and implementation, energy audits, measurement and verification, and project management for both new construction and retrofit initiatives.

Core services include energy advisory and engineering solutions, including feasibility studies, facility commissioning and retro-commissioning, $0 down financing for energy projects, and demand response program development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.