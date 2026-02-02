Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 667,661 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the December 31st total of 895,177 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 592,045 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 592,045 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VOXR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vox Royalty in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vox Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vox Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vox Royalty stock opened at $5.27 on Monday. Vox Royalty has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $360.26 million, a P/E ratio of -131.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Vox Royalty’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $873,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vox Royalty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 12,131,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,165,000 after acquiring an additional 169,949 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at $661,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Vox Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vox Royalty by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Vox Royalty Corp. is a mining royalty and streaming company that acquires interest in precious and base metal projects around the world. By investing in royalty and metal stream agreements, the company provides non-dilutive financing to exploration and mining operators in exchange for a percentage of production revenue or metal offtake. This model allows Vox Royalty to build a steady cash-flow profile without the operational risks and capital expenditures associated with direct mine ownership.

Since its founding in 2018 and subsequent listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, Vox Royalty has assembled a diversified portfolio of royalty and stream interests covering gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel and other battery metals.

