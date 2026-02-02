Head to Head Review: Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) and Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.3% of Xometry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Ferguson shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Xometry shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Ferguson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xometry and Ferguson”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry $545.53 million 5.37 -$50.40 million ($1.25) -45.70 Ferguson $30.76 billion 1.60 $1.86 billion $9.90 25.49

Ferguson has higher revenue and earnings than Xometry. Xometry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferguson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Xometry and Ferguson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 1 4 5 0 2.40 Ferguson 0 6 11 2 2.79

Xometry currently has a consensus price target of $57.89, suggesting a potential upside of 1.33%. Ferguson has a consensus price target of $253.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.25%. Given Xometry’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Xometry is more favorable than Ferguson.

Profitability

This table compares Xometry and Ferguson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry -9.80% -6.59% -2.80% Ferguson 6.28% 35.73% 11.82%

Volatility and Risk

Xometry has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferguson has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ferguson beats Xometry on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services. It serves aerospace, healthcare, robotics, industrial, defense, energy, automotive, government, education, and consumer goods industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About Ferguson

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers. It also supplies specialist water and wastewater treatment products to residential, commercial, and infrastructure contractors, as well as supplies pipe, valves, and fittings solutions to industrial customers. In addition, it offers customized solutions, such as virtual design, fabrication, valve actuation, pre-assembly, kitting, installation, and project management services, as well as after-sales support that comprises warranty, credit, project-based billing, returns and maintenance, and repair and operations support. The company sells its products through a network of distribution centers, branches, counter service and specialist sales associates, showroom consultants, and e-commerce channels. Ferguson Enterprises Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia.

