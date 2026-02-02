ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATS. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ATS in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded ATS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ATS in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ATS in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ATS from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th.

Get ATS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATS

ATS Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATS. Amundi lifted its holdings in ATS by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ATS by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 191,842 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ATS by 29.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in ATS by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in ATS during the second quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATS opened at $28.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76. ATS has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,839.66 and a beta of 1.21.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. ATS had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.The business had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. ATS’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATS will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation (NYSE: ATS) is a Canada-based global provider of automation and energy solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, the company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of custom automation and test systems, as well as fluid handling and control products. Since its founding in 1978, ATS has focused on delivering integrated hardware and software solutions that help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) improve efficiency, quality and throughput across a range of industries.

Through its Automation segment, ATS develops bespoke assembly and testing platforms for sectors such as life sciences, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.