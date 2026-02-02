Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Primis Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Primis Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $13.48 on Friday. Primis Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $332.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.24). Primis Financial had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 18.78%.The firm had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primis Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primis Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $750,000.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Primis Financial by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Primis Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Primis Financial by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 156,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 65.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Management presented a clear plan to reach ~1% ROA in 2026, calling out margin expansion and core deposit growth as the primary levers to drive earnings improvement. This guidance and strategic focus support a pathway to higher profitability.

The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share (ex-dividend Feb 13), implying about a ~3.0% yield; that return, plus management's profitability plan, is supportive for income-focused investors.

Primis reported a large improvement in reported net income versus the prior year — PR Newswire highlights net income available to common shareholders of $30M (a swing from a prior-year loss), which management framed as evidence the turnaround is underway.

Investors can review the full Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck for detail on drivers (credit trends, deposit composition, and NIM assumptions). These materials provide necessary context for reconciling headline metrics.

Reported EPS widely cited by market outlets was $0.10 for the quarter, which missed consensus (~$0.34) and has been highlighted as a disappointment despite revenue strength; the EPS miss likely triggered selling pressure.

Key profitability metrics remain thin: the company reported modest net margin and a slightly negative/low ROE in quarter-to-quarter measures, which keeps investors cautious about sustainable returns during the recovery.

Primis Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waycross, Georgia, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Primis Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and retail banking services tailored to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and agricultural clients across its service area. Primis Bank focuses on building relationships within the communities it serves, positioning itself as a local financial partner for deposit-taking, lending, and treasury management solutions.

Primis Bank maintains a network of branch offices throughout southeastern Georgia, serving a combination of rural and suburban markets.

