Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 75.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 713,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,214 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $146,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 136.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 268.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $218.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $87,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HLI opened at $168.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.77. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.99 and a 52 week high of $211.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $717.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.72 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 16.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Positive Sentiment: Recent quarter beat consensus — Houlihan Lokey reported stronger-than-expected results for the quarter reported Jan. 28 (EPS $1.94 vs. $1.85 est; revenue $717.1M vs. $696.7M; revenue +13% y/y). That beat supports valuation and analyst estimate updates. Article Title

Recent quarter beat consensus — Houlihan Lokey reported stronger-than-expected results for the quarter reported Jan. 28 (EPS $1.94 vs. $1.85 est; revenue $717.1M vs. $696.7M; revenue +13% y/y). That beat supports valuation and analyst estimate updates. Positive Sentiment: Corporate finance momentum and European expansion highlighted by management as drivers of the quarter, indicating growth in fee-based advisory across regions. This reinforces the beat and medium-term revenue upside. Article Title

Corporate finance momentum and European expansion highlighted by management as drivers of the quarter, indicating growth in fee-based advisory across regions. This reinforces the beat and medium-term revenue upside. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target to $211 with an “outperform” rating, signaling continued analyst conviction and ~25% upside vs. current levels. Article Title

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target to $211 with an “outperform” rating, signaling continued analyst conviction and ~25% upside vs. current levels. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60/share (annualized yield ~1.4%), which supports total-return investors and underscores cash generation.

Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60/share (annualized yield ~1.4%), which supports total-return investors and underscores cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods trimmed its target from $218 to $214 but kept an “outperform” rating — a modest technical revision rather than a negative rerating. Article Title

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods trimmed its target from $218 to $214 but kept an “outperform” rating — a modest technical revision rather than a negative rerating. Neutral Sentiment: Detailed transcripts and analyst notes (Seeking Alpha, Zacks) provide granular disclosure on segment performance and metrics; useful for modeling but not a discrete catalyst. Article Title Article Title

Detailed transcripts and analyst notes (Seeking Alpha, Zacks) provide granular disclosure on segment performance and metrics; useful for modeling but not a discrete catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beats, the stock is down today — likely profit-taking after recent run-up (12?month high ~$211.78) and some mixed analyst actions. Elevated intraday volume suggests short-term selling pressure.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm’s core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

