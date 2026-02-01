MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

MSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $94.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSM opened at $84.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.85. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $94.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.73.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $965.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.52 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.37%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 51,954 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.43 per share, with a total value of $4,386,476.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,305,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,638,336.46. This represents a 2.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Peller acquired 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.14 per share, with a total value of $600,873.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,665.18. This represents a 232.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 81,490 shares of company stock valued at $6,930,385. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,743,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,232,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,605,000 after purchasing an additional 36,626 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,867,000 after buying an additional 19,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,014,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,490,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc (NYSE: MSM) is a leading distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products serving a broad range of industrial customers across North America. The company offers an extensive portfolio of cutting tools, abrasives, measuring and inspection instruments, fasteners, safety supplies and other essential components used in manufacturing, metalworking and production environments. MSC delivers products through a multi-channel distribution network, including an extensive branch system, e-commerce platform and dedicated sales force.

In addition to its core product offerings, MSC Industrial Direct provides value-added services designed to improve productivity and reduce downtime for its customers.

