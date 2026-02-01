Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STLA. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.77.

NYSE:STLA opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $14.28.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stellantis will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Community Bank bought a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

