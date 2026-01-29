Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:STEX) CIO Acquires $156,078.33 in Stock

Biosig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:STEX – Get Free Report) CIO Mitchell Young Williams bought 51,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $156,078.33. Following the acquisition, the executive owned 1,051,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,078.33. This represents a 5.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Biosig Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Biosig Technologies stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. Biosig Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $14.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Biosig Technologies in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Key Stories Impacting Biosig Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Biosig Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major shareholder Frank Giustra purchased 1,000,000 shares at about $3.00 (~$3.0M), a large vote of confidence that likely supported buying interest. SEC Filing

CIO Mitchell Young Williams acquired 51,511 shares, further reinforcing insider accumulation and signaling management conviction in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Director Morgan Lee Lekstrom executed multiple buys (including 41,000; 23,000; and 5,500?share transactions at ~\$3.13–\$3.30), materially increasing her stake — another supportive insider pattern. InsiderTrades

About Biosig Technologies

Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:STEX) is a medical technology company focused on developing advanced signal acquisition and processing solutions for cardiac electrophysiology. The company’s work centers on improving the clarity and interpretability of intracardiac signals captured during electrophysiology procedures, with the goal of helping clinicians identify arrhythmogenic substrates and make more informed procedural decisions.

Its primary offering is a signal-processing platform that combines proprietary hardware and software to amplify, filter and display intracardiac electrical activity with reduced noise and distortion.

Featured Articles

