United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.22.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $136.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.39%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Trivium Point Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,287,000. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 15,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and upbeat 2026 revenue guide: UPS reported Q4 revenue and adjusted EPS above estimates and guided to higher 2026 revenue, underpinning the stock’s fundamental upside. UPS forecasts higher 2026 revenue

Options flow showed heavy call buying the day after earnings — short?term bullish positioning by some traders (unusual activity vs. typical volume). Neutral Sentiment: Industry operational note: FedEx aims to return MD?11 freighters to service after the UPS MD?11 accident — a sector safety/operational development that keeps regulatory and reputational risks in focus. FedEx MD?11 return plan

Industry operational note: FedEx aims to return MD?11 freighters to service after the UPS MD?11 accident — a sector safety/operational development that keeps regulatory and reputational risks in focus. Neutral Sentiment: Some divergence among analysts — Citigroup trimmed its target slightly even as most shops raised theirs, showing not all firms are aligned on upside magnitude. Analyst dissent

Some divergence among analysts — Citigroup trimmed its target slightly even as most shops raised theirs, showing not all firms are aligned on upside magnitude. Negative Sentiment: Large workforce cuts: UPS will eliminate up to 30,000 operational jobs (on top of prior reductions) and close facilities as it winds down lower?margin Amazon volumes — raises short?term execution risk, transition costs and scrutiny about competitiveness. UPS job cuts announced

Large workforce cuts: UPS will eliminate up to 30,000 operational jobs (on top of prior reductions) and close facilities as it winds down lower?margin Amazon volumes — raises short?term execution risk, transition costs and scrutiny about competitiveness. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director/insider Norman M. Brothers Jr. sold ~25,014 shares at ~$106 each — a visible insider sale that can amplify negative sentiment even if it’s routine. Insider sale SEC filing

Insider selling: Director/insider Norman M. Brothers Jr. sold ~25,014 shares at ~$106 each — a visible insider sale that can amplify negative sentiment even if it’s routine. Negative Sentiment: Coverage pointing to costly Amazon unwind: analysis pieces warn the separation from Amazon is expensive and competitive pressures in U.S. delivery remain strong, which could weigh on margins while network changes take effect. Invezz analysis

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

