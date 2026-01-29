Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Price

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Shares of GM stock opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. General Motors has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $87.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $556,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,504. This represents a 39.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,759,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,450,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $444,319,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in General Motors by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $640,659,000 after buying an additional 5,830,050 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 348.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $216,393,000 after buying an additional 2,757,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 436.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

