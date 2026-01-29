Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.79 and traded as low as $41.50. Carriage Services shares last traded at $41.6350, with a volume of 70,679 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSV shares. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $655.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.97.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Carriage Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 4.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 1,736.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc operates as a leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services in the United States. The company owns and operates a network of funeral homes, cemeteries, crematories and related service facilities, offering a comprehensive suite of end-of-life services. Its portfolio encompasses traditional funeral services, memorials, graveside burials, mausoleum entombment and direct cremation options, alongside personalized tributes and reception arrangements.

In addition to standard funeral and cemetery offerings, Carriage Services provides pre-arrangement planning and financing solutions designed to ease the administrative and financial burden on grieving families.

Further Reading

